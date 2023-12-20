Evergreening of loans still remains a bane of banking

Earlier this year, in a speech to bank directors, the governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cautioned against the evergreening of loans. In its supervisory role, RBI had noticed innovative methods adopted by certain banks to conceal the true stressed nature of loans. For instance, two banks might get into an arrangement of sale and buyback of troubled loans from each other to erase the history of a stressed loan and start afresh. Or a loan might be extended to a related entity of a stressed borrower, which in turn may be used to prevent the true picture from being exposed. RBI also found that after objecting to one method of evergreening, the bank resorted to a newer one. Evergreening is an euphemistic expression that means giving a fresh loan to avert default on an existing one. It is borderline unethical, if not outright illegal. Banks have an incentive to hide stressed loans, because once classified as such, they have to provide for losses, which reduces profit. The governor pointed out that such examples of evergreening were symptoms of a governance failure, especially of the audit committees.