Every tear from every eye needs a wipe away

The ideological path taken by our elected leaders since that August midnight of 1947 can be seen as an arc from Left to Right, even as the plot-line of an economic take-off. But that’s too snappy to be true. We began on a somewhat socialist path alright, nudged along not just by Fabianesque idealism, but also by India Inc’s Bombay Plan of 1944 which asked for a “mixed economy". Though state-led modernization was our best catch-up option back then, and mass poverty called for a fairer share for everyone, the mix grew more statist over the years. Tax-and-invest turned wasteful, controls began to stifle incentives and our economy got entangled in a jumble of distortions. It took concrete evidence of market forces doing a better job of resource allocation for an India led by a leftish party to ease clamps, dump autarky, drop barriers, expose business to real rivalry, and go for other such market-oriented reforms that would catapult our prospects. This was not capitalist shock-therapy, however, as much as a policy remix, justified by its promise of faster output growth coupled with quicker poverty relief—as in Gandhi’s doctrine. Our newly opened economy saw many a monopoly crack up. So too in the bustling arena of Indian politics. With Ayodhya as its epicentre, Hindutva arose as a social ideology backed by a critique of Nehruvian policies. Since Narendra Modi’s 2014 ascent to power, political hegemony has clearly tilted rightwards. In 2018, our Prime Minister had this to say: “At a time when inequalities are not uncommon, Bapu’s emphasis on equal and inclusive growth can herald an era of prosperity for millions on the margins." Our Father of the Nation, we call him. Bapu, in affection.