Everything is mathematics

This love of numbers and this affinity for geometrical shapes is universal. And there is no other country with a richer history and greater passion for mathematics than India. Indeed, it was in India that zero was first seen as a number. And from zero came everything else. Once zero was in place, ancient Indians quickly progressed to studying higher mathematics. Early research into the idea of negative numbers, arithmetic, algebra, calculus and trigonometry were all conducted by Indian mathematicians. In the seventh century, the astronomer Brahmagupta introduced rules for solving quadratic equations and for computing square roots, both of which are still taught in our schools. He was also the first to recognize the scientific phenomenon of gravity, describing it as “gurutvākarṣaṇam". Mathematics and science have always been correlated and interconnected.