Evolution will not save aircraft from bird hits

Experts of the Salim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History are reportedly being consulted by officials in charge of flight safety. One hardly needs a pet parrot to vouch for the ability of birds to pick up things from us, and whether their food hunts got smarter after our species invaded their skies might make for a worthy study. A more relevant question right now, though, is whether these little bipeds that first inspired us to fly can count on nature for their survival in the face of aviation-age risks. Can they not adapt to a changed world and evolve what’s needed to dodge planes that are landing or taking off? The shiny roaring beasts that drum up food can also be fatal—shouldn’t this get wired in? The trouble with evolution is that it happens too slowly. Genes for adaptive traits (say, noise alertness) that natural selection will favour for ‘survival of the fittest’ would take endless kaizen tweaks over countless generations to make an iota of difference. The dazzle of city lights has been around even longer than aviation, but, as evolutionary eggheads point out, a lot of flying bugs are yet to adapt to this shock. They cluster around sources of light at night, trying to get somewhere, but are led right back by their inborn flight guides. As scientist Richard Dawkins explains it, while a moth drawn to a flame may be the stuff of romance, all it means in science is that a nocturnal rudder kit that evolved over millennia to fly by moon- and star-light got jammed, with the hapless insect knocked off course and held captive by a brightness its gene code remains foxed by till this day. While birds are doubtlessly more responsive to human activity than moths are, they can hardly be expected to fare better in an evolutionary game of shape up or crash out.