Opinion | Evolving Resolution Landscape : IBC and outside

Among the existing tools available for is a scheme of creditors arrangement under Section 230 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“Companies Act"). Although not utilised in breach so far, in the absence of the IBC, creditors schemes under the Companies Act could provide a feasible alternative to resolution under the IBC. Among the advantages it presents are that it is binding on all stakeholders and the grounds for judicial review are limited. However, a creditors scheme does not provide for an automatic moratorium, unlike the IBC, potentially leaving open the possibility that creditors could initiate precipitative action to enforce security or seek injunctions which could imperil a collective action through a creditors scheme. The NCLT may have appropriate inherent powers to provide for a moratorium, however, this is untested. Another challenge is the requirement for approval of 75% of each class of creditors, as well as shareholder approval which will be difficult to achieve in a timely manner with minimal erosion of value. The requirement for shareholder approval is particularly testing when there may be limited equity value in a stressed company. Creditors schemes may, however, be a useful device when promoters, management and shareholders are seeking to consensually restructure or resolve debt with their creditors- a debtor in possession model.