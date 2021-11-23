EVs for last-mile delivery could boost India’s e-commerce sector

The Union government is also promising better incentives to spur demand and supply in this space. FAME-II incentives have been increased from ₹10,000 per kWh to ₹15,000 per kWh, which will encourage greater adoption of high-speed EVs—often preferred for last-mile fleets on account of their performance. Furthermore, under the Centre’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for the automotive sector, a fungible amount of about ₹26,000 crore over 5 years has been earmarked for OEMs and component manufacturers of two, three and four-wheeler EVs and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles. While the incentive amounts are contingent on beneficiary manufacturers meeting certain criteria, like sales value within a calendar year and exports, the initiative could be instrumental in spurring EV production in the country.

