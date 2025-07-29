E-waste control: Axe that floor price and adapt to market reality
Informal recycling dominates the landscape of electronic waste in India. We should replace price intervention with an effective programme to help this sector formalize. Here are the reforms we must pursue.
A wave of litigation by top electronics companies like Samsung, LG, Carrier, Daikin, Havells and Voltas has brought India’s 2024 e-waste rules into the spotlight. At the centre of the dispute is a mandatory floor price of ₹22 per kilogram of e-waste that producers of electrical and electronic equipment (EEE) must pay formal recyclers.