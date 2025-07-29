E-waste control: Axe that floor price and adapt to market reality

That the current floor price is too high was revealed by recent bids as low as ₹5.90 per kg in a reverse auction that saw the participation of formal players. Recyclers earn EPR credits based on the recovery of such metals as gold, copper, aluminium and iron from e-waste. While recyclers need financial assistance to modernize operations, private producers should not be expected to shoulder the responsibility. Public funding should be used to develop the core infrastructure necessary for efficient recycling.