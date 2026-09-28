The NEET protests brought examination paper leaks into the country’s public consciousness. India has more than 600 million people in the 18–35 age group, against the roughly 2 million who sat for NEET in 2026. At first glance, it seems unusual that a medical-entrance exam taken by so few students could galvanize such broad-based support across every section of the country’s youth.
Exam fraud in India: It’s a shape-shifting monster that finds new ways to prey on the vulnerable
SummaryA study of this illicit activity’s expansion reveals a variety of methods and a reach that extends to tubewell operator tests. It reveals a vast effort to prey on desperation, wherever it is found. That should make us squirm.
The NEET protests brought examination paper leaks into the country’s public consciousness. India has more than 600 million people in the 18–35 age group, against the roughly 2 million who sat for NEET in 2026. At first glance, it seems unusual that a medical-entrance exam taken by so few students could galvanize such broad-based support across every section of the country’s youth.
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