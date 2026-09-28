Exam fraud in India: It’s a shape-shifting monster that finds new ways to prey on the vulnerable

A repeat cast of states and Vyapam’s ghost: The same names keep re-appearing. Madhya Pradesh (13 incidents), Uttar Pradesh (12), and Rajasthan (11) together account for a third of all cases in the dataset. No institution embodies this better than Madhya Pradesh’s Vyapam board: 13 incidents between 2008 and 2023, a scandal so vast it produced 52 convictions, with 23 deaths linked to it, and one that has survived being renamed rather than being shut down.