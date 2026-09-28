Exam fraud in India: It’s a shape-shifting monster that finds new ways to prey on the vulnerable

The NEET protests brought examination paper leaks into the country’s public consciousness. India has more than 600 million people in the 18–35 age group, against the roughly 2 million who sat for NEET in 2026. At first glance, it seems unusual that a medical-entrance exam taken by so few students could galvanize such broad-based support across every section of the country’s youth.
The NEET protests brought examination paper leaks into the country’s public consciousness. India has more than 600 million people in the 18–35 age group, against the roughly 2 million who sat for NEET in 2026. At first glance, it seems unusual that a medical-entrance exam taken by so few students could galvanize such broad-based support across every section of the country’s youth.
But scratch the surface, and NEET turns out to be one exam among many. A dataset compiled on Kaggle.com documents 110 confirmed and alleged paper-leak incidents across India from 2004 to 2026 — spanning 24 states and Union territories and accelerating sharply in recent years: the period since 2020 alone averages three times as many incidents a year as the 16 years before it.
Examined closely, the dataset paints a picture far larger and messier than any single exam, or any single idea of what a ‘leak’ even is.
Not just paper leaks but exam fraud: Only 25% of the cases examined are classic pre-exam physical leaks—a paper stolen and physically distributed before the test. The rest span insider collusion, digital circulation, impersonation, tampering, device-assisted cheating and outright hoaxes. It isn’t just paper leaks; it’s a wider system of exam fraud that seems to seek out and exploit any weakness it can find.
Entrance exam leaks are just the tip of an iceberg: Roughly 85% of the cases have nothing to do with entrance exams at all. They’re concentrated instead in recruitment exams run by Public Service Commissions at the state and central level—the only route to a permanent government job, with its lifelong security and pension.
That scarcity fuels ferocious competition: an estimated 1.2–1.8 million government posts are advertised across India each year, against roughly 25–28 million applicants, a national average ratio of about 1: 20, though the ratio of some exams runs far higher. In 2021, for example, Haryana’s Staff Selection Commission advertised 697 Gram Sachiv (panchayat secretary) posts. It received 800,000 applications, a ratio of a whopping 1: 1,148.
With fraud, not all jobs are created equal: Some government jobs draw far more fraud than others; police and teacher recruitment stand out. Police recruitment alone has recorded 18 incidents, more than any category besides generalist clerical roles, and is dominated by classic leaks: physical theft and WhatsApp circulation together account for half of its cases, double the dataset-wide rate.
The scale is enormous; across just five incidents with confirmed figures, 6.1 million applicants competed for under 88,000 posts. Uttar Pradesh’s 2024 police constable exam alone drew 4.8 million applicants for 60,244 openings, a ratio of 1: 80.
Teacher recruitment (15 incidents) looks different: post-exam tampering and physical leaks tie for its most common mechanism, with insider collusion close behind, while digital leaks barely feature at all. Hoax scams are also disproportionately common here—more than double the rate seen in police recruitment.
Why these two particular roles are so susceptible is something this dataset can’t answer directly, but a plausible explanation lies in the intangible value attached to each.
A police posting carries local authority and informal earning opportunities, and having an officer in the family offers a buffer against everyday harassment. A teaching post is attractive partly because school attendance monitoring is often weak, freeing up time for other paid work—and it remains one of the few government jobs considered socially acceptable for rural women to take up.
A repeat cast of states and Vyapam’s ghost: The same names keep re-appearing. Madhya Pradesh (13 incidents), Uttar Pradesh (12), and Rajasthan (11) together account for a third of all cases in the dataset. No institution embodies this better than Madhya Pradesh’s Vyapam board: 13 incidents between 2008 and 2023, a scandal so vast it produced 52 convictions, with 23 deaths linked to it, and one that has survived being renamed rather than being shut down.
The most quietly diabolical mechanism here is post-exam tampering: not stealing a question paper, but physically altering answer sheets after the exam, before they are fed to the scanner. It leaves no trace until someone audits the marks, which could be years later.
West Bengal’s 2016 teacher recruitment is the starkest example. Manipulation went undetected long enough for successful candidates to take up posts and teach for years, until the Supreme Court voided roughly 25,752 appointments at a single go in 2025.
Detection is only half the challenge. Across all 110 cases, just 10 have produced a conviction so far, while 91 stalled after an arrest or a promised probe, going no further. For India’s exam-fraud economy, getting caught and paying for it remain two very different things.
Even the state’s most modest postings aren’t spared. In 2018, Uttar Pradesh’s recruitment exam for tubewell operators—3,210 vacancies, a job with no glamour—saw its Hindi-language paper stolen and sold for up to ₹7 lakh a copy, with around 250,000 applicants chasing those posts.
If a fraud ecosystem has spread widely enough across the land to profit from leaking the test paper for a tubewell operator, it reveals something that should make the country squirm: a vast effort to prey on desperation, wherever it is found.
The author is a data scientist and writer based in Bangalore.