Examination coaching crisis: It’s a monster of our own creation
Summary
- It’s odd that we act surprised even though it is our unhealthy expectations that have led to this crisis in the first place. It reflects a collective failure on our part to prioritize genuine learning over the pursuit of high-stakes exams and societal prestige.
India’s coaching and tuition industry has ballooned into a multi-billion-dollar enterprise, and we are acting shocked as if its rise was unexpected. The truth is, coaching centres, medical entrance and other exam tutorials have been around for decades, and we as a society have actively nurtured this beast. Yet, we now recoil as if it’s something beyond our control.