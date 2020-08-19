Examining the right to self-perceived gender identity

The Queer Theorists have challenged law’s ‘binarism’ i.e. male-female normative standard as well as the gender roles prescribed by the society and further reinforced by law. The alternative approach to the biological/medical model is ‘fluidity’ which gives primacy to individual choice, the freedom to explore options in dress as well as demeanour and subvert the strict rules of gender performance. On the one hand, where the Act and the rules have granted transgender individuals a right to self-perceived gender identity, on the other hand, they have not laid down the extent and scope of the right. Can an individual choose to go on a gender alteration spree? For example, Billy Porter, a non-conformist celebrity who is now a leading transgender rights advocate, stunned the world when he appeared in heels and a cape at the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet event. He has shattered the glass ceiling with every appearance since then, using clothes—“fabulous, loud, fluid and larger than life"—to question the prevailing narrative around normative gender identity and fashion.