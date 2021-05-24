Exams: Let candidates decide for themselves

A downtrend in officially recorded cases of covid would seem to offer a window of safety this monsoon. Yet, the possibility that coronavirus could endanger teenagers in its next surge remains a big anxiety. Articulating a view held by a significant faction, Delhi’s government has demanded that class 12 exams be scrapped. This, however, could stymie admissions to colleges and other institutes that can’t rely on schools’ internal assessments, prone as they are to grade inflation, and thus create a vacuum in place of an entire batch of would-be paramedics, doctors and other professionals. As there has been no let-up in our need for expertise in various fields, for which training programmes need to keep going, doing so would be impractical. It may be best, therefore, not to disrupt India’s feeder mechanism for higher learning. But this should only be done if proper safeguards are put in place against covid infection. While distancing protocols can easily be enforced, an airborne virus calls for extreme precaution. One suggestion is to ensure that every student and invigilator is vaccinated before exams take place. The problem with this, however, is that vaccines may simply not be available even if both groups are put on a priority list for jabs. Moreover, very few have got shots so far, the minimum 84-day gap for a second dose would stretch beyond July, and a single jab may not offer sufficient protection from the ‘double mutant’ strain of the virus.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}