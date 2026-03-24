The randomness of Donald Trump’s tariffs has underscored that a state of flux for businesses is the only constant. That this has been inflicted by one of the chief architects of the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s rules of global trade is ironic, as it has left us with this mockery of a rules-based order.
Excess capacity and exploited labour? America’s Section 301 probes can’t survive the scrutiny of facts
SummaryUS charges against Indian industrial sectors are flimsy. As Section 301 probes begin, we could marshal data to counter false allegations. If reciprocal tariffs proved unlawful, so too would levies imposed on the pretext of punishing unfair practices.
The randomness of Donald Trump’s tariffs has underscored that a state of flux for businesses is the only constant. That this has been inflicted by one of the chief architects of the World Trade Organization (WTO)’s rules of global trade is ironic, as it has left us with this mockery of a rules-based order.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More