Excess capacity and exploited labour? America’s Section 301 probes can’t survive the scrutiny of facts

Last April, the US President alleged that foreign trade and economic practices had created a national emergency and imposed tariffs across imports from all countries. Ten months later, the US Supreme Court ruled that they were unlawful. Soon after, Trump threatened other “powerful alternatives” and imposed a 10% tariff on all imports on the ground that the US had a balance-of-payment crisis. This action too has no legal basis and 24 US states have challenged it in US courts.