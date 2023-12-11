Excessive executive pay must be held in check for India Inc’s sake

According to the 2005 Report of the Expert Committee on Company Law under J.J. Irani as the panel’s chair, executive remuneration should be transparent and based on principles that ensure fairness, reasonableness and accountability. In India, pay is governed by the Companies Act of 2013 and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The remuneration of senior executives is covered by Section 278 of the Companies Act, typically a combination of fixed salary, incentives linked to individual and organizational performance, and stock-linked incentives. Section 197 of the same law caps the compensation paid by a publicly held company (or a subsidiary of one): It should be less than 11% of the company’s net profit in that particular part of the year, unless a higher level is approved by shareholders in a general meeting. This pay should be “for performance" and value creation for shareholders. The role of the remuneration committee is important in this regard.