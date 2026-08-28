Exorbitant privilege: how dollar dominance deployed for statecraft could extract a diplomatic price

The ability and willingness of central banks to be forces for global stability will be tested with frequency in coming decades. None is likely to be challenged as much as the Federal Reserve. Such is the burden of the US possessing the world’s primary reserve currency. But is it ready for a more contentious period of statecraft?
The first joint US-Japan intervention in 28 years to shore up the yen recently was a case in point and underscored the dollar’s pivotal role in global finance. That role derives in part from the Fed’s credibility and independence.