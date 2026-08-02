Expand the investment options of Indian households: it’s an idea whose time may finally have come

The exodus seems incessant—in the first six months of 2026, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out $28 billion from Indian equities, exceeding the $19 billion they pulled out in all of 2025.
The exodus seems incessant—in the first six months of 2026, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have pulled out $28 billion from Indian equities, exceeding the $19 billion they pulled out in all of 2025.
This has been a primary reason for the rupee‘s sharp decline, as India saw a rare instance of its capital account going into deficit during the first quarter of 2026-27.
This has been a primary reason for the rupee‘s sharp decline, as India saw a rare instance of its capital account going into deficit during the first quarter of 2026-27.
Curiously, though, despite the heavy selling and large supply of new shares via public offerings, stock prices, at least at headline index levels, haven’t corrected sharply. The Nifty 50 index is down barely 8% from its all-time high.
The reason is simple. Domestic flows into equity through mutual funds, National Pension System and the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) have been robust.
Most importantly, this demand is ‘trapped’: i.e., managers and investors have no choice due to capital-account restrictions but to invest in Indian equities. Unlike FPIs, an ordinary Indian investor cannot diversify into markets outside India. The Liberalised Remittance Scheme, which allows annual transfers overseas of $250,000 per individual, is too complex to be of use to all but the richest Indians.
Mutual funds, the most accessible vehicle for retail investors, hit their modest $7 billion cap on overseas investments many years ago. As a result, we now have a de facto ‘domestic liquidity put’ on India’s equity market, preventing stock prices from falling too sharply and keeping market volatility low. This has caused market and macroeconomic anomalies.
Broken transmission between equity and currency markets: While outflows of foreign capital provide a shock absorber for currency overvaluation, the equity market has a hard backstop preserving valuation excesses.
Measured on a real effective exchange rate (REER) basis, which is a relative-value index comprising major trading currencies, the rupee is currently undervalued. But equity prices measured by price-earnings multiples are still holding up at long-term averages. They are high enough to compare unfavourably with peer-group markets seen through a growth-valuation framework.
The result is a bit of a vicious cycle. FPIs sell and domestic liquidity funds their orderly exit, with little price impact; so valuations remain high and FPIs sell more. In the process, India’s capital account suffers as the self-healing price mechanism of the currency market doesn’t transmit to the equity market.
Lazy corporate capital allocation: Thanks to the frayed geopolitics of our times, India has rudely been reminded of its core weakness—despite our sheer size, we lack important sinews of technology and manufacturing.
A big reason is the risk-averse nature of large discretionary capital allocators in the private corporate sector. If companies know they have a captive investor base, they won’t take outsized risks to find the next big new thing and stick to the straight-and-narrow. No surprise that their research and development (R&D) spending as a proportion of revenue is one of the smallest among major economies.
This engenders another vicious cycle—of corporate focus on capital-frugal business models, under-investment in R&D, and dependence on foreign suppliers for core technologies as well as industrial intermediates. Storied acquisitions abroad by large Indian corporates mostly turn out to be rentier models of ownership that seek equity value accretion without meaningful diffusion of technology.
Peter pays for Paul: Thanks to restrictions on overseas investment, the domestic institutional investor (DII) has been left at a big disadvantage.
If the Indian mutual fund, insurance company or pension fund manager finds, say, Indian infotech stocks falling short of growth, she cannot choose to invest in US tech companies with better growth profiles. If Korean and Taiwanese stocks offer exciting opportunities in artificial intelligence, she can’t participate.
The result? Loss of agency. The DII is constrained to allocate resources to a limited pool of Indian securities, reducing its role from an active fiduciary allocator to that of a pooling vehicle for funds going into Indian assets.
In the last two decades, the Indian equity market has performed well. It has outperformed other emerging markets, including China’s. Yet, in this period, while the Nifty 50 returned about 12.5% annually in rupee terms, the S&P 500 went up by about 14.5% annually in rupee terms. In other words, ₹100 invested in the Nifty 50 two decades ago would be worth about ₹1,000 today but about ₹1,500 had it been invested in the S&P 500.
A vast majority of Indians don’t have the wherewithal to independently identify S&P 500 or any other overseas investment as an opportunity, or even access it, unless enabled by vehicles like mutual funds, the EPFO and NPS.
With 140 million equity investors (60 million via mutual funds) investing in capital markets, this isn’t an elite activity anymore. It touches India’s remotest corners. Add equity allocations by the EPFO, NPS and insurers, and the impact of the stock market on ordinary lives is large and clear.
The irony of the current capital account regime is that well-resourced FPIs are allowed to take out their money freely and large Indian businesses are allowed to acquire foreign firms with relative freedom, but household investors find it very hard to take small dibs at overseas markets.
The highly successful ‘Mutual Fund Sahi Hai’ ad campaign, therefore, risks becoming a pooling vehicle for retail investors to fund orderly exits for large FPIs and promoters, while also engendering macro-economic instability.
The stimulation of novelty is what keeps the brain going, and for longer. The routine of hard capital controls for household investors and a mechanical sweep of domestic risk savings into Indian equities may have served India well. But macroeconomic stability, capital allocation and investor interest are collectively crying out for a change. It’s an idea whose time has come.
These are the author’s personal views.
The author is chief investment officer, ASK Private Wealth.