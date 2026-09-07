Competition law agencies globally are increasingly cracking down on practices such as no-poaching and wage-fixing agreements. Some countries have also published guidance to explain business practices that affect workers and may violate antitrust laws.
Expect a crackdown on HR practices that violate antitrust laws: the labour market needs competition too
SummaryWhile businesses brace for a clamp down on no-poach deals and wage fixing, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) should proactively guide them. Employers must comply with the basic requirements of a healthy labour market.
Competition law agencies globally are increasingly cracking down on practices such as no-poaching and wage-fixing agreements. Some countries have also published guidance to explain business practices that affect workers and may violate antitrust laws.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More