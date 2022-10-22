Experiments in Erdonomics are pushing Turkey to the brink

Monetary policy is getting politicised everywhere but much more so in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who has scant patience for established economic policy approaches, leans by his own admission religiously towards cheap credit. In his two decades of being in power, flooding the economy with cheap money has helped him win elections in the past. Last December, he evoked Islamic beliefs that forbid the receiving or charging of interest by Muslims in support of his economic ideology. According to his economic theory, lowering borrowing costs will lower inflation and strengthen the Turkish Lira that has been plumbing record lows (is down more than 25% against the dollar since the beginning of this year, having lost 44% in 2021 after a dramatic plunge to record low last December following the series of interest rate cuts by the central bank).