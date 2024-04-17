Experiments with AI: How wisely we deploy it decides how well it serves us
Summary
- Now that AI is widely accessible, we need to figure out—through some trial and error—how best to leverage AI to address the inefficiencies that hold us back.
When ChatGPT was first made publicly available, I remember marvelling at the quality of its output and thinking that AI had finally improved to the point where it might be good enough to stand-in for me. Wouldn’t it be wonderful, I thought, if I could describe what I’d like my article to cover and have AI write it for me.