I am sorry to say that this was not how things turned out. Even after training it on every article I have ever written, I simply could not get ChatGPT to generate material that even remotely resembled what readers have come to expect from an Ex Machina column. Not only was the style stilted, the content was banal—utterly devoid of the sort of insights and nuance that I’d like to think characterize my writing. As for the one AI-generated article that did get published, almost everyone told me that by the time they got to the disclosure at the end, they were wondering why it felt strangely off-key.