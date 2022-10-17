Mint Explainer: Should India fret the reset in the US-Pak ties?4 min read . Updated: 17 Oct 2022, 02:09 PM IST
- Washington has primarily three interests in arresting the freefall in its ties with Pakistan.
Washington and Islamabad, once seen as perpetually bickering partners, have been on a whirlwind courtship. Scarcely a year after the fall of Kabul, the US has approved a $450 million package for Pakistan’s F-16. Top leaders, including foreign ministers and army chiefs, have met. As New Delhi frets about a reset, Mint breaks down the developments in the US-Pakistan relationship: