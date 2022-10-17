Mint Explainer: Should India fret the reset in the US-Pak ties?

Washington has primarily three interests in arresting the freefall in bilateral ties. First, it relies on Pakistan for air routes to conduct “over the horizon" counter-terrorism actions in Afghanistan. Many speculate that the recent killing of terrorist leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in a drone strike required the use of Pakistani airspace. Second, America wants to prevent Pakistan from lurching too far towards China. Beijing is now Pakistan’s key economic and security backer and enjoys a more positive reputation than the US. Finally, shoring up the current government is the best of bad options. Shahbaz Sharif’s government is being assailed by Imran Khan, who has cast himself as a crusader against the US. Khan’s return to office would precipitate a crisis for Washington’s interests. Pakistan wishes to develop a broader relationship with the US based on its need for an urgent economic recovery after a devastating financial crisis and natural disasters.