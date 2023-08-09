Opinion
Mint Explainer: 308 Indians held in Pakistan’s prisons. Here’s why
Summary
- The arrest and detention of fishermen on both sides has been a recurring theme in bilateral relations. Given that the maritime boundaries between the two countries are somewhat blurry, fishermen have been caught in the net of authorities from both India and Pakistan
Three hundred Indians remain in prisons across Pakistan, according to the Ministry of External Affairs. India, on the other hand, had 417 Pakistanis in its custody as on 1 July this year. Mint breaks down the situation:
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more