Mint Explainer: Is America’s support for the Ukraine war failing?

The former president has provided much of the impetus for the isolationist wing of the Republicans. When the $40 billion aid package to Ukraine was passed in May, Trump was among its foremost critics. “The Democrats are sending another $40 billion to Ukraine, yet America's parents are struggling to even feed their children." he said in a statement. He has also enjoyed a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. When Russian troops invaded Ukraine in February, Trump called the Putin's actions “smart" and “savvy". He also alleged that the invasion would not have taken place if he was in the White House and criticised Biden’s handling of the crisis.