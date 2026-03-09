Budget-friendly” isn’t typically a descriptor you find next to “MacBook.” But priced at $599—$499 with a student discount—Apple’s new MacBook Neo is the least expensive laptop it has ever offered. Expect its four colourful variants to start gracing college campuses and coffee shops very soon.
What explains upmarket Apple’s low-priced MacBook? A chip crunch more than market opportunity
SummaryApple has long guarded its premium aura, but slowing laptop sales and a global chip shortage may have forced a rethink. Its low-priced MacBook aimed at students aims to mop up sales in a high-volume segment even as a supply chain squeeze threatens high-end sales this year.
