What explains upmarket Apple’s low-priced MacBook? A chip crunch more than market opportunity

For this reason, IDC estimates the global market for smartphones will decline 12.9% in 2026 year on year, while laptop shipments will be down 11.3%. The brunt of this will be felt by more budget brands, like Lenovo, or manufacturers of cost-conscious Android devices. Apple is now ready to swoop in for those consumers who will browse the aisles at Best Buy and quickly realize that dropping $500 on a Windows laptop doesn’t go as far as it did last year. “The MacBook Neo will reshape the entry-level laptop segment,” IDC analyst Francisco Jeronimo said.