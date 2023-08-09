Clarity of expression by central banks is fairly new. It was the Great Recession of 2008-09 that made them give up ‘constructive ambiguity,’ which routinely got heads scratched over what had been said (or hinted at), in favour of corporate-style ‘forward guidance’ on economic conditions and their policy path. A struggle against stubborn inflation, however, has seen the return of relative reticence, especially after financial markets got rattled by hawkish talk by top bank chiefs. Intuitively, it makes sense for monetary authorities to exercise discretion if policy rates must rise in a fog of uncertainty, given the hazards of forecasts going wrong, caveats getting ignored, markets being warped by misconceptions and the resultant losses of credibility and policy traction. Guidance must not misguide. But still, if central bank clarity begins to go fuzzy just as a relaxed policy of ultra-easy money goes into spasms of reversal, one may ask why what’s sauce for the goose isn’t sauce for the gander. Let’s look at guidance as policymakers would: as a policy tool to anchor expectations and nudge market behaviour. As a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) paper by Michael Patra, Indranil Bhattacharyya and Joice John notes, however, there is a major asymmetry in the efficacy of this instrument.

“Forward guidance has a statistically significant impact on [longer tenor] interest rate expectations," the paper says, “but it progressively loses potency as the policy rate rises from highly accommodative levels." This was yielded by a study of how RBI’s stance affects overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates in India. Based on inter-bank call money rates, these broadly reflect what market participants expect. An OIS is a derivative contract, a pact to exchange a fixed interest rate payment for a floating one on a notional principal sum for a specified tenor. As observed, the 2-month rate gradually hardens before an RBI decision if its rate-setting panel is expected to raise its repo rate (and vice-versa). Longer tenor rates reveal longer anticipation. Ever since inflation was made RBI’s target in 2016, OIS rates have tracked policy. The covid-easing rate slide of 2020 reversed in 2021 once swap traders began to sense rate hikes ahead. And after RBI’s policy-reversing hike of May 2022, OIS rates of longer tenors (upto 12 months) firmed up more robustly than the 2-month rate, a gap that only closed with RBI’s pause this April. How closely do these rates track guidance? The study used an index that’s set at 0 for an accommodative policy, 0.5 for withdrawal, 1 for neutrality and 2 for calibrated tightening. With the effect of actual RBI actions duly sliced off, the index’s relationship with rates was mapped out. As the repo rate moved closer to neutral, though, the link was found to weaken. The sway of guidance over shorter tenor OIS rates was seen to vanish after the repo rose above 5.5%. Clearly, what works when rates are very low need not when that changes.

The difference can partly be traced to the existence of a zero-rate lower bound for policy on the way down without a cap on the way up. Inflation and rates have no limit, after all. And quelling prices can be a tougher task than is let on. Explicit guidance during an upcycle—pointing to a peak rate, for example—seems to have lost favour for good reason. While RBI made good use of its voice for pandemic relief, once easy-money began being withdrawn, its utility came into doubt. But then, it has never been easy for RBI to let its stance do the talking.