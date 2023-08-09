Explicit RBI guidance is not necessarily useful

“Forward guidance has a statistically significant impact on [longer tenor] interest rate expectations," the paper says, “but it progressively loses potency as the policy rate rises from highly accommodative levels." This was yielded by a study of how RBI’s stance affects overnight indexed swap (OIS) rates in India. Based on inter-bank call money rates, these broadly reflect what market participants expect. An OIS is a derivative contract, a pact to exchange a fixed interest rate payment for a floating one on a notional principal sum for a specified tenor. As observed, the 2-month rate gradually hardens before an RBI decision if its rate-setting panel is expected to raise its repo rate (and vice-versa). Longer tenor rates reveal longer anticipation. Ever since inflation was made RBI’s target in 2016, OIS rates have tracked policy. The covid-easing rate slide of 2020 reversed in 2021 once swap traders began to sense rate hikes ahead. And after RBI’s policy-reversing hike of May 2022, OIS rates of longer tenors (upto 12 months) firmed up more robustly than the 2-month rate, a gap that only closed with RBI’s pause this April. How closely do these rates track guidance? The study used an index that’s set at 0 for an accommodative policy, 0.5 for withdrawal, 1 for neutrality and 2 for calibrated tightening. With the effect of actual RBI actions duly sliced off, the index’s relationship with rates was mapped out. As the repo rate moved closer to neutral, though, the link was found to weaken. The sway of guidance over shorter tenor OIS rates was seen to vanish after the repo rose above 5.5%. Clearly, what works when rates are very low need not when that changes.