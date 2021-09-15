Exploit the potential of natural experiments for policymaking

The poster boy of this approach is the exalted ‘randomized controlled trial’ (RCT), which is now being used rather widely for testing the effectiveness of any intervention. Essentially, it takes two time periods (one before the intervention and another after) and two sets of subjects (one on which the intervention is applied, or the ‘treatment group’) and another on which it isn’t (the ‘control group’). Now, by ‘randomizing’ the subjects—which is to say they are almost identical except for their random assignment to a ‘intervention’ or ‘no intervention’ group—such a trial can adjudge the impact of an intervention by observing the desired outcome in the group assigned intervention vis-à-vis the other. In general, if a change observed in the outcome is significantly large in the ‘intervention’ subject group than the other, the RCT would suggest that this difference is on account of the intervention, thereby pointing to its efficacy.

