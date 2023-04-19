Should machines explain themselves better than we do?

On 3 June 1997, during a warm-up match between Brazil and France, Roberto Carlos stunned the world with one of the most spectacular free kicks in football history. It was a 30-yard kick. Carlos took a long 20-yard run-up to take that kick. The ball was kicked at 136kmph. The ball curved around the entire French defence. Goalkeeper Fabien Barthez thought the ball was going off-field into the crowd. So he did not move. But the ball curved back swiftly and magically into the goal. Soccer experts and even physicists have studied in detail every aspect of this kick. But years later, in an interview with ESPN Brasil, Roberto Carlos said, “To be honest, until this day I don’t know how I did that."

