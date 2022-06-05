External vulnerabilities: Time for a rupee review

Should the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) respond? And, if so, how? Its usual practice is to buy and sell dollars to contain volatility but otherwise let the exchange rate float. Its war chest of reserves, which has lately fluctuated around $600 billion, remains large enough to keep an external crisis at bay. RBI’s priority at this juncture, however, is inflation control. If it lengthens its horizon for external stability and opts to treat the current oil spike as transient, it could strategically choose to prop up the rupee in aid of internal price stability. Selling dollars would reduce domestic liquidity and also ease swelling oil bills. Given the tight spot we’re in and shifting views on currency floats, a brief span of special support is unlikely to attract US censure. This can only work as a calculated bet on a major export surge at the other end of this ‘bridge’, though. And we can count on such a boost only if the Centre is confident that its use of public funds for manufacturing incentives will shortly pay back in foreign earnings as we join global supply chains. Since world trade is expected to lose pace this year, we would need to speed up deals and grab every opportunity. Let’s keep the option of a rupee bridge open.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}