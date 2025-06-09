Mint Quick Edit | Poverty isn’t widespread but prosperity needs to be
Summary
World Bank data shows India getting closer to the elimination of extreme poverty. As India’s development proceeds apace, the challenge now is more economic than humanitarian.
Latest World Bank figures point to a sharp decline in the ratio of extreme poverty in India. It fell to 5.3% in 2022-23 from 27.1% in 2011-12, with 269 million individuals lifted out of such indigence during that period.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story