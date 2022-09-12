EY’s big decision on a structural split could shake up accounting

Such a separation in accounting firms has all along been considered a fundamental audit reform, as it addresses potential conflicts of interest and enables an exclusive focus on audit quality. A conflict of interest arises because an auditor’s independence and objectivity can be compromised by the company’s efforts to provide better-paid non-audit services to the same client. Terming non-audit services as immaterial or ancillary to audit services may obscure the conflict. But it still fundamentally limits an auditor’s ability to ask the right questions of the management or report the true state of affairs. The focus of audit firms also tilts towards consulting services, which are not only highly remunerative, but also entail less regulatory oversight.For instance, the consulting business of EY constitutes more than 60% of its revenues.