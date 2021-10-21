Fabindia and the fraying of our shared social fabric

Elsewhere, superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was denied bail on what seemed a mere suspicion that he may be part of a drug ring. Countless Muslim men and women are in jail on being denied bail in various “conspiracy" cases. The tropes are there for all to see: ‘love jihad’, ‘Kashmiri terrorists’, ‘beef eaters’, ‘anti-nationals’, etc. The list is endless. Many Muslims have come to see their livelihoods and lives as being under threat. Up until now, this was mostly among the poor. Aryan Khan’s case denotes a perceptual shift. Earlier, some of the better-off may have sought comfort in the hunch that their class, money, privilege and silence would perhaps hold them in good stead, but even this assurance is suspected to have vanished. The message driven home is of a growing demand for scapegoats, and, while the law must of course apply equally to all, who better than the son of Bollywood’s ‘Badshah’?

