Fabindia IPO marks both the success and the failure of the artisan
- More than 93% handloom households earn less than ₹10,000 a month which is below the minimum wage.
Ethnic wear, organic food and ethnic furniture and furnishing retailer Fabindia going public marks a watershed moment in India’s fashion apparel business. The success–or failure–of the estimated ₹4,000 crore IPO-cum-offer-for-sale issue will probably set the tone for other players like Biba, W and Manyawar to follow suit.