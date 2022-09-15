Fabindia IPO marks both the success and the failure of the artisan

But its very success in taking ethnic wear back as a fashion product to the masses–today, Fabindia operates more than 300 Fabindia stores, as well as over 70 Organic India stores nationwide, besides its own e-commerce operation–may have robbed it of some of its sheen in Lutyens’ Delhi. But it undeniably placed Indian handlooms and ethnic wear on the urban consumer map. More than that, it took homespun fabric and the traditional kurta-pyjama–till then considered the garb of politicians and the poor–and made it not just mainstream, but chic.