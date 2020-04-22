Opinion | Facebook and Jio could shape our digital future

Data is the new oil, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani had remarked a little over a year ago. If that remark captured how he saw the future of value creation, its irony was enriched by an equity deal struck by RIL’s telecom-and-data subsidiary Jio Platforms with Facebook Inc. just a day after crude oil fell below zero in the US, a direct fallout of the world’s covid crisis. Physical mobility has been arrested by the pandemic, while data zips furiously around the globe. Our thirst for fuel has been giving way to a hunger for bits and bytes for a while, but this shift got crystallized on Wednesday into a single figure: $5.7 billion. This is the sum that Facebook will reportedly pay for almost one-tenth of Jio Platforms’ equity. This is not simply an investment by the social media megacorp, nor just a debt-reduction device for RIL. It represents an alliance with vast space for operational synergies in digital ventures that could let both companies shape online markets in India. Facebook has near-monopoly status in social media globally—its WhatsApp chat app is the very first touchpoint of the day for millions—while Jio’s telecom penetration of the country has laid a platform for businesses ranging from e-commerce to entertainment. How the partnership pans out will be keenly watched.

Data may be the new oil as a wealth generator, but businesses based on it have far more to commend them. Since bits and bytes cost nothing to replicate, what matters most is the development of a service that people want. Once that is done, more and more customers can be served at no extra cost. Revenues can keep rising far beyond overheads. So can profits. Since rivals cannot catch up without offering a disruptive alternative, this makes for a winner-takes-all market. If such an offering has the added advantage of “network efforts", that edge gets even sharper. The more people that an interactive network has, the more attractive it is to others, and once it is seen as the best way to link up, its appeal zooms up. WhatsApp, for example, now has over 400 million users in India, an unassailable lead. Jio has about 390 million telecom subscribers, and while this is the result of low-cost offers rather than people’s propensity to chat online, the two allies could potentially combine forces for various new projects.

A digital payment service to be launched by WhatsApp is expected to support the Reliance group’s ambitions for JioMart, an internet venture that aims to grant millions of small sellers across India access to a mass market of customers online. This would pit Jio and Facebook against e-commerce incumbents as well as payment devices. This will shape up to be a riveting battle. The alliance will also attract the attention of those who track how openly accessible every website is. The principle of net neutrality demands that internet service providers make no attempt to channel people towards some sites at the expense of others. Apart from that, India needs policy clarity on data ownership. People should own their personal data, for example, but this is yet to be encoded in our laws. It is well known that vast quantities of data generated by users of online services can be processed into valuable information. As data overshadows oil as a money spinner, our citizens need to be empowered with control over what details they yield to companies—and for what reward. With a good set of rules in place, value creation online will boom.