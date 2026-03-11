As the dust settles on India’s recent AI summit—optimistic in tone, ambitious in scope—a harder question demands an honest answer. What does the next wave of artificial intelligence mean for a sector that has served as a key economic engine for three decades?
Factories to the fore: India must reboot its growth model before the AI-pocalypse hits its IT sector
SummaryIndia’s IT services boom drive exports, employment and middle-class growth for three decades plus. But with agentic AI out to automate much of what the sector does, that success story may be nearing its limits. It’s time to turbo-charge manufacturing—which needs a renaissance.
As the dust settles on India’s recent AI summit—optimistic in tone, ambitious in scope—a harder question demands an honest answer. What does the next wave of artificial intelligence mean for a sector that has served as a key economic engine for three decades?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More