Factory item prices must cool for lasting inflation relief

During the pre-covid period, the prices of durables such as mobile phones, computers hardly rose. The prices of other durables, such as television sets and refrigerators, also rose slower than services such as education tuition fees. And then, in early 2020, the pandemic hit. There was a reversal in the supply shock, which turned negative. As factories worldwide were shutting down, especially in China, the world’s manufacturing powerhouse, the supply of cheap raw materials and final assembled goods began to fall short, with these shortages becoming acute in many sub-sectors. Pent-up demand in India was unleashed after a couple of months or more of covid compression, by May-end and June 2020, when lockdowns and travel bans began being lifted and relaxed, but this was before pandemic-related supply bottlenecks had been fully resolved. So shortages of manufactured goods persisted, resulting in a surge in prices. Manufacturing inflation was 4.2% between January 2015 and February 2020. From June 2020 to May 2023, it rose much faster than any other group. Manufactured-item prices went up by an annual 7.2%, while those of services increased much slower at 5.1% post-pandemic.