Facts about India’s GDP growth challenge the narrative of critics
Summary
- An objective look shows investment-inflation low, real investments high and India’s GDP growth exceeding expectations.
The narrative of India’s low GDP growth, overstated growth, mis-measured growth, K-type growth, etc, reached a crescendo just before news broke that economic growth was 7.4 % in the first six months of fiscal 2023-24; much like Virat Kohli getting out, critics were rendered silent. And then the double whammy of state election results endorsing the current path of development and growth. Critics will need to regroup, re-assess and re-formulate. Of course, as general elections near, one should expect more disinformation and narrative peddling till May 2024.