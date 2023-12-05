Facts about India’s GDP growth challenge the narrative of critics

While analysing growth, it is not the nominal investment ratio that matters, but the real investment ratio: i.e. the ratio of real investments to real GDP. Only if the price of capital goods increases at the same rate as the price of GDP (the GDP deflator) will the nominal and real ratios be broadly the same. As seen in the table, this is manifestly not the case. It has data for three time-periods: the UPA ‘high growth’ period of 2004-13 (Period I), the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) growth period of 2014-23 (Period II) , and for fiscal year 2023-24 to date (Period III of April to September 2023). One of the major achievements of the Modi administration has been a strong and persistent decline in average inflation between Periods I and II: The consumer price index (CPI) is down 3.4 ppt per annum, and wholesale price index (WPI) is down by 2.6 ppt per annum. Investment goods (the deflator for gross fixed capital formation) had a decline of 2.6 ppt per annum. This results in only a real marginal decline in the real investment to GDP ratio—from 32.6% in period I to 31.8 % in period II.