Failure is not the problem. Silence after failure is

I genuinely believe there is more to learn from failure than from success, and that has been true in my experience at MakeMyTrip as well. We have failed more times than I can remember. We have failed with product launches, watched technology crash and throw up bugs, backed marketing ideas that did not land, and often fallen short of what customers expected. What has mattered every time is that we learned from it and came out stronger, and, just as important, we did not repeat the same mistake. Imagine if we had stayed quiet each time one of these failures happened. Celebrating failure will always be hard, and perhaps it should stay that way. But making sure everyone around a failure is aware of it and learns from it is not optional. It is what keeps a mistake from costing you twice.