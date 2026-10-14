Failure is not the problem. Silence after failure is

As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
As entrepreneurial energy plays an ever-larger role in India’s success story, we present a package of weekly opinion articles by members of TiE, a global organization for startups and entrepreneurs. From the rural reach of India’s startup revolution and the easing of capital and compliance challenges to the role of angel investors, how startups and micro, small, and medium enterprises must grow together and how best to track innovation, TiE authors cover a wide spectrum of relevant issues.
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Winding up a company in India is no longer the ordeal it once was. The forms have been simplified, the registrar responds, and most auditors can walk a founder through it without much drama. It is a real reform which took years of work. Though it fixed the smaller half of the problem. Ask anyone who has closed a business what they actually remember from that period, and very few will mention paperwork. What they surely remember is how silent it got. That silence is what I want to talk about, because I think it is the part of failure that our ecosystem could handle better.
The first to go silent are usually the investors, and the pattern is familiar to anyone who has sat on the other side of a cap table. Not to say Indian investors will not back a founder for a second company. Sometimes they do purely on a relationship alone, even without a full pitch deck. What has not improved is the presence in the months when the first company is coming apart. Calls take a little longer to return, meetings thin out, and attention drifts to whatever in the portfolio is still working.
I do not think this is calculated indifference, and I am not convinced it is fixable by asking investors to try harder. Once money is committed, nobody at that table is neutral. The outcome sits within their own numbers, and advice given under that pressure is rarely clean, however well-intentioned. Founders can usually sense this, which is why the conversations that matter most are the ones that never happen.
The practical answer is to make sure somebody unconflicted is already in the picture on day one. Someone the founder can call who has nothing riding on the answer and can agree to it, while everyone is still optimistic, and nobody imagines needing it. Arrangements like this are never made during a collapse, because a founder in that position will not ask for help. They are too busy trying to look like they do not need any. A neutral party can ask the question an investor is hesitant to ask: whether this is worth continuing or is finished.
Which brings me to the second silence, the founder's own, and in some ways the more damaging of the two. A founder cannot speak honestly while a company is going down. There is a team to hold together, a board to manage, and people at home watching for signs. So the founder performs with confidence, month after month, usually at the exact moment when they have the least of it, and it is exhausting work that fools almost nobody in the room anyway.
The honest account does eventually arrive, mostly years later, once the next venture has worked and the person is successful enough for candour to cost them nothing. What the numbers actually looked like that quarter, which warning got waved away, the month when the decision should have been taken and was not. Told from a stage five years afterwards, it is a keynote. Told while it is happening, it is a manual, and there is a founder somewhere who needs that manual this week.
The third silence is the furthest from the story and the hardest to argue with, because it is not really silence so much as an absence of any settled way to read what happened. We talk about the ecosystem as though it were a single body with a view, but it is not. It is a hiring manager looking at five years at a company that no longer exists. It is a credit officer seeing a dissolved entity on a file, a prospective co-founder hearing the story second-hand from someone who was not there, or an investor asking a diligence question about prior outcomes. Not because these people are hostile. Most of them simply have no framework for the input, and in the absence of a framework, the default takes over, and the default is caution.
The point I want to make is not only about support, but about lessons from failure. Somebody who has closed a company understands cash in a way no classroom teaches. They have seen how quickly a sound idea can be undone by a single wrong hire, or a market that was eighteen months early, or a month of denial dressed up as conviction. They know which decisions can wait and which cannot, and that knowledge was expensive to acquire and does not expire. In the early life of a company, the team matters more than the idea and considerably more than the first cheque, and a team that has already been tested is a rare thing in this business, which is a known quantity.
I am not asking for failure to be made comfortable; it should not be. The fear of it can be an effective driving force. It makes you test the assumption before you commit, and plan properly for the version of events where things do not work. But respecting failure and permanently marking the person who failed are two different things, and the ecosystem does get confused between them.
I genuinely believe there is more to learn from failure than from success, and that has been true in my experience at MakeMyTrip as well. We have failed more times than I can remember. We have failed with product launches, watched technology crash and throw up bugs, backed marketing ideas that did not land, and often fallen short of what customers expected. What has mattered every time is that we learned from it and came out stronger, and, just as important, we did not repeat the same mistake. Imagine if we had stayed quiet each time one of these failures happened. Celebrating failure will always be hard, and perhaps it should stay that way. But making sure everyone around a failure is aware of it and learns from it is not optional. It is what keeps a mistake from costing you twice.
The measure of an ecosystem is not how loudly it cheers the return. We have learned that part, and we are quite good at it now. The measure is whether anyone was talking to the founder during the tough times. I would like a founder to be able to shut something down, be honest about why, and still get a phone call returned the next week. That's really it.
Deep Kalra is the founder and chairman of MakeMyTrip, a member of the governing council of TiE Delhi-NCR and a TiE charter member.
This is the sixth part in the series. Next week: Padmaja Ruparel on building India’s deep-tech enterprise pipeline.
Read the previous part: India’s angel ecosystem must be built on informed trust