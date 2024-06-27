Failure spelling future success is an exception, not the rule
Summary
- Motivational gurus speak of how persistence in the face of failure leads to success, but a scientific study says this only happens to the few who can bravely grasp why they failed.
A new scientific paper on failure may have succeeded in offering the most depressing opening line in the history of scientific papers: “Is there anything failure does not ruin? It destroys reputations, careers, and families; economic prospects, political prospects, and social ones."