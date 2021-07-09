Fair value question

Minority investors have been worried that control was being sold off without a due premium for that privilege. On Thursday, shares of PNB Housing closed at ₹720.55 each on the BSE. This is about 85% higher than the proposed issue price. As a major chunk of this price difference is on account of the stock’s rise after the deal was announced, it is perceived as a proxy for the extra money that Carlyle-led buyers must pay for gaining a majority stake in the financier. It’s time for its board to get an independent valuation done, as directed by our regulator of capital markets, and suspend the takeover until clarity is obtained on its worth. It’s partly owned by a state-owned bank, after all, and its sale price is thus a matter of public concern.

