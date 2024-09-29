Opinion
Manu Joseph: How could a startup religion succeed in ancient times?
Manu Joseph 4 min read 29 Sep 2024, 02:00 PM IST
Summary
- William Dalrymple’s new book brings back this question. It’s plausible that in ancient times, a new religion like Buddhism could survive its infancy because it wasn’t really seen as a faith.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In his latest book, The Golden Road: How Ancient India Transformed the World, William Dalrymple argues that India influenced the world immensely, even more than what some Indians in search of cultural pride have been saying all along.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less