Opinion
Research: Who’s afraid of the truth about fake news?
Summary
- A study that found conservatives share more stuff from low-quality news sites on social media than liberals has been getting flak. This is uncalled for. We need to study information ecosystems that influence what we think and how we vote.
Researchers who study misinformation confront a new problem: public scorn. And it’s not just in the form of online trolling. These scientists are losing funding, watching their research centres close down and getting barraged with subpoenas.
