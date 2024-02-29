Fakeness and flakiness are not hard to spot in the social sector
Summary
- There’s plenty of authenticity and rigour but some organizational cultures are weak on both aspects. Here’s a handy guide to the sector.
A fellow donor waxed eloquent about treating partners as equals. ‘Partner’ is the word often used for NGOs that receive financial grants from donors. I cringe at the word ‘donor’ and find ‘partner’ misleading. Our organization is not a donor, nor am I. If there is a donor, it is my boss, who has donated most of his wealth to the Foundation along with a mandate to contribute towards justice, equity and humaneness. We are not donors; we are actors in civil society’s social sector.