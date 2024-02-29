Fakeness and flakiness are not hard to spot in the social sector

The first is intellectual: Faking intellectualism is rife in the social sector. So much theory and ideology is so freely thrown around that it is impossible to escape it anywhere. One level of questioning leads to anger because those who wave these notions as flags either do not understand what they are mouthing or have no real commitment to these ideas. Intellectual flakiness is also too common. This is less about ideology and more about not applying enough rigour to what they should be doing, why they are doing it, how it can be improved, and so on. Basically, a lack of intellectual rigour in their work.